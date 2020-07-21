Hendry County Road & Bridge Department to replace culvert in North LaBelle

LABELLE — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department will be replacing a culvert at the intersection of Marion Avenue and North Bridge Street in North LaBelle on Wednesday, July 22.

The intersection will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detour signs will be posted to redirect traffic.

Please seek an alternate route if possible and allow extra time to reach your destination.

If traveling through the work zone is necessary, please do so carefully.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.

