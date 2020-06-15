Hendry County performs road work on Lewis Boulevard

LABELLE — Beginning Monday, June 15, the Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s asphalt contractor, Thompkins Contracting Inc., will be conducting road work on Lewis Boulevard in Clewiston.

The road work will consist of safety improvements and repaving and include guardrail improvements, culvert extensions, curve widening and asphalt paving.

This project is expected to last 90 to 120 days.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.