Hendry County performing work for Wheeler Road

LABELLE – The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department will be grading and filling in low areas on Wheeler Road between 13th Place and 23rd Terrace beginning Thursday, March 26, with work possibly extending into Saturday, March 28.

Road work will be conducted between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.