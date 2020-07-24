Guardrail repairs to be performed at Cowboy Way and Forrey Drive

LABELLE — The Hendry County Road and Bridge Department will be repairing a damaged guardrail at the intersection of East Cowboy Way and Forrey Drive on Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flagmen will be present.

Please seek an alternate route if possible and allow extra time to reach your destination.

If travel through the work zone is necessary, please do so carefully.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.