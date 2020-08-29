Glades County Road Watch Report for Week of Aug. 30

Glades County
S.R. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.
Motorists should expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the inside and outside lanes of eastbound and westbound U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to near S.R. 78 West.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

