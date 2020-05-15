Four vehicle traffic crash claims life of Belle Glade man

MARTIN COUNTY – A Belle Glade man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

According to the FHP, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Friday morning, May 15, vehicle one, a pickup truck operated by a 24-year-old Okeechobee man, was traveling east on State Road 15 in Martin County.

Vehicle two, a tractor/trailer operated by a 43-year-old Belle Glade man was traveling west on S.R. 15.

Vehicle three, a sedan operated by a 40-year-old Loxahatchee man, and vehicle four, a pickup truck operated by a 46-year-old Belle Glade man, were traveling west on S.R. 15 behind the tractor trailer.

Vehicle one traveled into the westbound lane striking the tractor trailer’s left front with the left front of the pickup. After impact with the tractor trailer, vehicle one began to rotate clockwise striking vehicle three (the sedan). Vehicle one traveled onto the north shoulder and overturned. Vehicle one came to final rest on its roof facing west.

After the impact with vehicle one, the tractor trailer overturned, coming to final rest partially on the south shoulder and partially on S.R. 15 facing south.

After impact with vehicle one, vehicle three (the sedan) rotated counter clockwise coming to final rest on the north should of S.R. 15.

The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced deceased on scene.

The drivers of vehicle one and vehicle three sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of vehicle four was not injured, according to the FHP report.