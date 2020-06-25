FDOT seeks public input on SR 70 plans

BARTOW — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District One Planning Studio Department is developing a Corridor Vision and Action Plan for State Road 70 in collaboration with the communities of Okeechobee, Lake Placid, Arcadia, Myakka City and Lakewood Ranch.

The Corridor Vision and Action Plan includes developing an integrated land use and transportation vision for the SR 70 corridor and a supporting implementation plan of multimodal transportation strategies and complementary land use policies. This is a community-based evaluation to determine how best to serve the needs of current and future users of the corridor and establish a long-term plan to guide SR 70 toward the intended vision.

To participate in the survey, go online to swflroads.com/sr70corridorvisionplan/.

The survey includes questions about priorities for funding and problem areas.