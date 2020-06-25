FDOT seeks public input on SR 70 plans

Jun 25th, 2020 · by · Comments:

BARTOW — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District One Planning Studio Department is developing a Corridor Vision and Action Plan for State Road 70 in collaboration with the communities of Okeechobee, Lake Placid, Arcadia, Myakka City and Lakewood Ranch.

The Corridor Vision and Action Plan includes developing an integrated land use and transportation vision for the SR 70 corridor and a supporting implementation plan of multimodal transportation strategies and complementary land use policies. This is a community-based evaluation to determine how best to serve the needs of current and future users of the corridor and establish a long-term plan to guide SR 70 toward the intended vision.

To participate in the survey, go online to swflroads.com/sr70corridorvisionplan/.

The survey includes questions about priorities for funding and problem areas.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie