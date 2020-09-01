FDOT plans work at US 441 and N.E. Ninth Street

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Transportation is improving the intersection of U.S. 441 at N.E. Ninth Street in Okeechobee County. (The road next to Glades Air Conditioning)

Construction is expected to begin Monday, Sept.14 and is anticipated to be completed late November 2020, weather permitting.

Project improvements include:

• Installation of a new traffic signal for U.S. 441 at N.E. Ninth Street;

• Installation of new pavement markings;

• Installation of new signage for U.S. 441 railroad crossing; and,

• Installation of new street signs.

Motorists are advised that lane closures will occur during construction but will not be permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 4 p.m. And 7 p.m. Motorists are advised to use caution in the construction zone and expect delays.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $492,000.

The contractor for the job is Ajax Paving Industries of Florida, LLC