FDOT delays plans for SR 710 bypass

OKEECHOBEE — Plans for the State Road 710 extension (sometimes called the “bypass”) have been pushed back to 2031.

At the Sept. 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County commissioners, Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs said he was surprised to learn from John Hayford of the Okeechobee Utility Authority that OUA was notified the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) “has now decided the SR 710 extension has been pushed out to 2031.”

He said he was dismayed not just by the delay but also because FDOT did not inform the county commission directly.

“They were supposed to be doing design this year,” said Commissioner Kelly Owens.

Burroughs suggested the commissioners ask FDOT to come to the next county meeting to explain this.

He said part of the problem could be a shortfall in funding due to the shortage in gas tax revenue, with fewer people driving due to the pandemic.

The Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program might also be taking money away from projects like the SR 710 extension, suggested Owens.