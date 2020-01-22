Expect lane closures on State Road 78 at Click Drive in Lakeport LAKEPORT — State Road 78 (Lakeport Road) westbound at Click Drive: Permit project: On Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. motorists should expect a westbound lane closure on S.R. 78 (Lakeport Road) at Click Drive while crews perform clean up in that area

