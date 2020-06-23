Cow blamed for fatal crash on US 27 in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY —— A 63-year-old Lakeland woman died Monday night after the tractor-trailer she was driving went off the road after hitting a cow according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The FHP report states the accident occurred on June 22 at 10:50 p.m. on U.S. 27 near Flaghole Road.

According to the FHP report, the tractor trailer was eastbound on U.S. 27 in the outside lane, approximately three miles east of Flaghole Road. A cow entered the roadway of U.S. 27 into the path of vechile. The front left of vehicle collided with the cow, causing vehicle to travel off the roadway into the center grassy median and overturn.

The vehicle came to final rest on the westbound lanes and center median of U.S. 27 on its roof, facing northeast.

The driver, who was wearing her seatbelt, died in the crash, according to the FHP report.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.