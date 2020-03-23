Bicyclist killed while crossing highway

OKEECHOBEE — A man on a bicycle was killed Sunday afternoon, March 22 at approximately 1 p.m. when he attempted to cross U.S. 441 North.

Zefrino Flores-Oviedo, 61, of Indiana, was attempting to cross U.S. 441 North near Northwest 30th Lane when he was struck by a car driven by Barbara L. Manniello, 67, of Port St. Lucie. Ms. Manniello was approaching the intersection and was traveling in the inside lane of traffic when her vehicle reportedly struck the bicycle.

Mr. Flores-Oviedo was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.