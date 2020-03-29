Belle Glade man killed in early morning crash; F-150 collides with semi in heavy fog

BELLE GLADE – A 19-year-old Belle Glade man died early Saturday (March 28) morning from injuries sustained in an vehicle crash.



According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, the accident occurred at 4:32 a.m. at 1500 George Wedgeworth Way in Belle Glade.



Carlos Louis Flores, 65, was driving a Mack semi-tractor at low rate of speed northbound on George Wedgeworth Way.



Jose Jesus Albor Ledesma was driving a Ford F-150 also northbound on George Wedgeworth Way. As the F-150 approached the semi from behind, the driver apparently failed to take evasive action and the F-150 collided with the rear of the semi.



Due to the dense fog in the Belle Glade area, visibility was very limited in the area of the collision, according to the PBSO report.



Mr. Ledesma was critically injured in the accident. He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he later died.