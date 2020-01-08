Youths compete in Elks Tri-State Soccer Shoot

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Front row: Alex Trevino, Brayden Casique, Mckenzie Lansford, Anita Arreguin. Back row: Kathyrn Rodriguez, Jillian Barton, Cari Anthony, William Bussott, Hector Desantiago Flores and Isaach Alfaro. William Velasquez is not pictured.

UMATILLA — The Elks State Soccer Shoot competition took place at the Elks camp in Umatilla on Saturday, Jan. 4. Representatives from the Southeast District and South Region kicked against athletes from the north and central districts of Florida, narrowing a field of over 1,000 competitors starting at the local level.

Mckenzie Lansford will her first place trophy.

This year’s winning Elks State Soccer Shoot titles went to McKenzie Lansford and Alex Trevino, both in the U-8 division. McKenzie scored 38 points and Alex scored 36 to lead all other U-8 kickers. In the U-10 division Brayden Casique placed second and Anita Arreguin third. In the U-12, William Bussott and Kathyrn Rodriguez both placed second.
In the U-14 Cari Anthony and William Velasquez placed second.

Alex Trevino receives his first place trophy from Rudi Masi, Elks State vice president.

In U-16, Hector Desantiago placed second. Isaach Alfaro and Jillian Barton placed third. McKenzie and Alex have been asked to represent the State of Florida in the Elks Tri-State Soccer Shoot in Umatilla on Jan. 18, where they will compete against winners from Georgia and South Carolina.

