YMS volleyball wins championship

OKEECHOBEE — The Yearling Middle School volleyball team battled their way to the top of the Treasure Coast Conference tournament on Oct. 20.

The girls beat their first opponent Sebastian River in two sets, 25-13 and 25-16. In the championship round, the team faced Storm Grove and were able to claim the championship in three sets.

The YMS squad showed some resiliency early in the championship round when Storm Grove took the first set 25-16. YMS responded to their first lost set of the tournament by coming back in the second set and winning by a commanding score of 25-12. That win in the second set meant a third set would have to be played to decide the victor of the match.

Just as they have done all season, the YMS volleyball team came through in the clutch and secured the victory with a final score of 17-7 in the third set. The victory brings their record to 15-1 overall and 12-0 in their conference.

Head coach Kellyann Campbell was pleased with her team’s performance in the tournament.

“We are so proud of the girls,” said Campbell of her team’s effort. “They were down in the first game and shook it off and were bound and determined to keep their record going and win the tournament.”

The 2018 season marks another impressive performance by the YMS volleyball program. The team was coming off an undefeated season in 2017, and with many of that team’s standout players moving on to varsity volleyball in high school, this year it would’ve been understandable if Yearling had faced a more challenging season in 2018.

But even after losing great players who went on to have a very successful year in varsity volleyball in 2018, the YMS squad was able continue its dominant run that started in 2017.

Now the YMS volleyball team will finish the season and play their last games of the year in the annual “Around the Lake Tournament” on Oct. 27 at Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School (PECS). The team is hoping for a repeat of their performance in 2017’s Around the Lake Tournament, where they took home the championship.

“The girls showed how much they love the game and their teammates, and all their hard work paid off,” said Campbell of the team’s Treasure Coast championship win. “We look forward to watching the girls play for the last time for YMS at PECS this weekend.”