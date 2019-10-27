YMS volleyball team wins Treasure Coast championship

OKEECHOBEE — The Yearling Middle School Lady Bulls volleyball team are the 2019 Treasure Coast Champions after going undefeated in the Treasure Coast Conference tournament last week.

Following the first round bye in the tournament, Yearling would go on to beat Imagine Charter in two sets on Oct. 22, winning the first set 25-14 and second set 25-15. That win gave the team a chance to play Sebastian River for the conference title on Oct. 24 in the YMS gym.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/YMS Volleyball

The Yearling Middle School volleyball team poses after beating Imagine Charter on Oct. 22.

The Lady Bulls took a commanding victory over Sebastian River, winning the first set 25-9 and the second set 25-13.

Yearling is 10-0 in conference play this year and 12-2 overall.

“Our game against Imagine Charter was a little iffy,” said Yearling volleyball coach Kellyann Campbell. “It wasn’t our best game ever. But against Sebastian River they played great. Only two service errors the whole match. The serves were great. The girls were communicating with each other well and everything was good.”

The Sebastian River team appeared to have a decent height advantage over the Yearling team. But the Lady Bulls overcame that disadvantage to claim the conference championship.

“That was something our girls had to work against,” explained Campbell. “Sebastian had a really good block against us in the second set. But I think our serves are what helped us win the game. When you have a few good overhand servers, it makes it a lot easier.”

The win over Sebastian River means the 2019 team will get to add their banner to the already crowded walls of the YMS gym. The Yearling volleyball team has been able to hang banner after banner on those walls in recent years. And now, with the season over, many of the players who helped put those banners up have just played their last game of volleyball at Yearling.

“It’s a little hard because the eighth graders this year started as sixth graders when we went 20-0,” Campbell said of the nine eighth graders leaving the team this year. “They earned banners all three years. That’s exciting for them but it’s kind of sad to see that era move on. But now we have new names on the wall. So hopefully these girls can pick up where they left off and keep the streak going.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.