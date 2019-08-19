Volleyball try outs this week

OKEECHOBEE – Chobee Volleyball Academy (CVA) is scheduled to hold tryouts for their 2020 travel season on Aug. 2 at Osceola Middle School.

The tryouts are for ages 11-16 with registration for ages 11-13 at 9 a.m. and tryouts from 9:30 -11 a.m., and registration for ages 14-16 at 11 a.m. and tryouts from 11:30-1 p.m..

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Chobee Volleyball Academy

Chobee Volleyball Academy had a big turnout for their moonlight tournament at Osceola Middle School on Aug. 9.

CVA is coming off another season full of championship wins, trophies and gold medals. Back in January of this year, CVA’s 15u team took home first place in gold at the AAU Chill Blast tournament held in Orlando at the Orlando Sports Center, while their 13U team brought back second place in their division. In March the group also won medals at the AAU Big House Super Regional Volleyball Tournament. The 11U team took home first place in their division, 12U team won second place and the 15U team also won second place.

CVA board member LiAnn Whipple says travel teams can help players take the next step in the their sport.

“There is no question that athletes who play ‘club’ or ‘travel’ volleyball during the school’s off season show and maintain more growth and are significantly more competitive at the school level,” said Whipple. “Most of our athletes possess a deep love of the game and couldn’t imagine not playing the travel season.”

The group held a moonlight tournament in the Osceola Middle School gym on Aug. 9. The tournament featured black lights, bright neon colors and a glow in the dark volleyball net.

In CVA’s future plans this year they will hold what they’re calling a “mini season” for all 10U kids in January and February. The mini season will include four 1-day tournaments right here in Okeechobee and will provide an opportunity for coaches to give the young athletes their focus and teaching beyond basic volleyball skills.

CVA will practice two days a week and hold skills clinics on open weekends for all groups. Tryout fee for the 2020 season is $125, of which $100 will be refunded if athlete is not placed on a team. The total cost for the 2020 season will be somewhere between $900-1200 and CVA will provide a fundraiser and a payment schedule.

Scholarships are also available to athletes. If you’d like to apply for a scholarship you can reach out to CVA by email at chobeevolleyballacademy@gmail.com. You can find link to register for the tryouts at the group’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chobeevolleyballacademy/.

