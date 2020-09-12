Video: Highlights from Okeechobee’s 32-6 win over Moore Haven MOORE HAVEN- The Okeechobee Brahmans bulldozed the Moore Haven Terriers to open their season on Sept. 11, winning 32-6. The Brahman defense forced six turnovers during the game.



The 1-0 Brahmans will be on the road again next week in Fort Pierce to take on John Carroll Catholic on Sept. 18.

