Athlete of the Week: Veyon Washington

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School senior Veyon Washington is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Brahmans game against the South Fork Bulldogs on Sept. 13.
Against the Bulldogs Washington had three touchdowns, 115 rushing yards, five tackles on defense and one pass breakup.
Veyon had some help from the Okeechobee offensive line, who put in a good day of work against South Fork. But a lot of credit has to go to Washington for showing patience when running the ball and knowing the right time to use his speed and shifty cutting ability to break free for big gains.
Veyon did a little bit of everything for the Brahmans last week, playing in all three phases for Okeechobee. Washington got things started for Okeechobee on the opening kickoff, returning it 47 yards to midfield to give the Brahman offense a short field. He followed that up by taking the very first snap for 13 yards as he picked his way through the South Fork defense.
When his coach called his number on a crucial fourth down play on the Bulldogs goal line, Washington didn’t shrink from the spotlight. He swung out wide from the backfield and beat the Bulldogs to the edge to dive into the end zone.
He also had what should’ve been the game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter, but a phantom whistle by officials negated the play and took the touchdown off the board.
In many ways, Washington plays a similar role on the Brahmans to last week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week Glades Day senior AJ McPhee. McPhee also is a key player in all three phases for Glades Day and is dangerous taking the ball on a direct snap and throwing as a quarterback or catching it as a receiver.
This week Washington will be facing a Moore Haven Terriers defense that just shut down McPhee when Glades Day played the Terriers in Moore Haven. McPhee was coming off a four-touchdown performance in the game prior to facing Moore Haven and the Terrier defense completely shut him down.
It should be an entertaining match-up to watch for the Okeechobee faithful that make the trip out to the high school on Sept. 19.
Nominate a Big Lake Athlete of the Week by emailing rmarion@newszap.com.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.