Update: Girls soccer around the lake this week

All around Lake Okeechobee girls soccer teams are preparing to end the regular season and take the first step into the postseason. Five of the six high schools in the area will be playing in the district playoffs this week.

• Glades Day Lady Gators:

The Glades Day Lady Gators have a 8-9-1 record this year and currently hold the number three seed in their district. The Lady Gators will be going for the season sweep against Moore Haven on Jan. 29 to close out the regular season. Glades Day beat Moore Haven 6-0 back on Jan. 6 with freshman Hana Lohmann leading the team with a season high five goals. Glades Day will be traveling to Vero Beach on Feb. 4 to face Jupiter Christian in the district semifinal.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Glades Day School

The Glades Day Lady Gators are scheduled to face Jupiter Christian in the district semifinal on Feb. 4.

• Moore Haven Lady Terriers:

The Moore Haven Lady Terrier are coming off a big 5-0 win over the Pahokee Lady Blue Devils on Jan. 22. Following their last regular season game against Glades Day the Lady Terriers will be moving on to face Southwest Florida Christian in Fort Myers at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the district quarterfinal.

• Pahokee Lady Blue Devils:

The Pahokee Lady Blue Devils will travel to West Palm Beach to take on King’s Academy in the district quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. If the Lady Blue Devils can get past King’s Academy they’ll face Oxbridge Academy in the district semifinal. Pahokee will have a tough task if they want to advance on to the district championship as Oxbridge holds the number one seed in the district and is one of the top teams in the state.

• Clewiston Lady Tigers:

The 7-4-1 Clewiston Lady Tigers have a strong case for being the best team around the lake this year. Their only competetion would be the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans, who are also having a strong season. When those two teams faced-off on Nov. 11 the Lady Tigers were able to secure a close 2-1 victory. Clewiston will host Coconut Creek on Jan. 29 in the district quarterfinal.

• Okeechobee Lady Brahmans:

The 10-6-1 Okeechobee Lady Brahmans closed out their regular season with a 4-2 victory over Glades Day on Jan. 23. The Lady Brahmans performance in the regular season has earned them a first round bye, meaning they won’t take the field until the district semifinal when they host Port St. Lucie on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

• Glades Central Lady Raiders:

The Glades Central Lady Raiders improved from a 2-6-1 record last year to 4-13 this season. Highlights from their season including sweeping Inlet Groove and beating rival Pahokee 2-0 on Jan. 24. The Lady Raiders will only be losing three players to graduation this year which means they should be fielding a young but experienced team next season.