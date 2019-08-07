Two Tigers sign on to play baseball in college

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School will have two baseball players going on to play at the college level this upcoming school year.

CHS 2019 graduates Louis Roberts and Kobe Perkins signed letters of intent in front of family, friends and supporters on Aug. 1 in Clewiston.

Roberts will be playing at with Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville and Perkins will be playing at Belmont Abbey in Belmont N.C.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Humble Ambition

From left to right: Kobe Perkins, Humble Ambition coach Breon Cox, and Louis Roberts. Both Kobe and Louis have signed letters of intent to play for college baseball teams.

In addition to playing for the Tigers during the school year, the pair also spent time with Humble Ambition Baseball, a travel baseball organization that operates south of Lake Okeechobee.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to be here today,” began Roberts before signing his letter of intent. “I want to thank my parents for always leading me in the right direction. I have to thank my Humble Ambition baseball family for finding the right school for me. This is going to be the start of a long journey for me.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Humble Ambition

Louis Roberts signs his letter of intent to attend Trinity Baptist College.

Roberts should feel comfortable in his new Trinity Baptist uniform as it shares the same blue and yellow of his old Tigers uniform in Clewiston.

“Trinity Baptist is getting a lunch pal type player who will do all the little things that his coach will love,” said Humble Ambition coach Breon Cox of Roberts. “He will be an ‘A.M. animal,’ the type of kid who will finish top three in all conditioning drills. Louis is also part of the original Humble Ambition crew, and he is one the four kids who have been with us from the beginning in 2016.”

“I thank God every day for the opportunity to play baseball and be around such great people who love the sport like I do,” began Perkins in his speech. “My love for baseball is something real and it’s like nothing else in my life. It’s always been my dream to play college baseball and it’s finally coming true. After all the blood sweat and tears, I’m not done with my baseball career yet. I hope you all follow me through my journey. This won’t be the last you hear from Kobe Perkins.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Humble Ambition

Kobe Perkins signs his letter of intent to attend Belmont Abbey.

This marks three players Humble Ambition has helped move

d on to the collegiate level this year. A few weeks ago fellow Humble Ambition athlete and Moore Haven Terrier High School graduate Garrett Palladino signed on to continue playing baseball at ASA College in Miami.

“It’s going to be tough to find two outfielders as good as these two were,” said Humble Ambition coach Cox. “Kobe is one of the most humble and hard working kids I’ve ever coached. Belmont Abbey is getting a gem of a person and a good ball player. I love Kobe and Louis like my own kids, I’m really going to miss coaching them.”

