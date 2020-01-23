Two place in soccer shoot Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Elks Lodge #1853 CLEWISTON — Mckenzie Lansford and Alex Trevino represented the Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853 and the State of Florida in the Elks Tri-State Soccer Shoot at the Elks Camp in Umatilla, on Sunday, Jan. 19, competing against state champions from Georgia and South Carolina. Mckenzie and Alex both placed second in the U-8 Girls and Boys division behind the winners from South Carolina. Mckenzie’s score of 29 points was one point from forcing a tie-breaker for the championship.

