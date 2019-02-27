Two CVA teams take first place in gold division
Two Chobee Volleyball Academy teams took first place in the gold division at the USAV Cloverleaf Tour of Champions Volleyball Tournament at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 23-24!
The next tournament is The AAU Big House Super Regional Tournament in Tavares on March 2-3.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
CVA 13u took first place in gold among 18 teams in their age division! Pictured are Coach Monica Koger, CeCe Thomas, Makennah Smith, Rylee Neener, Paisley Norman, Mamie McCoy, Rylie Tucker, Lexi Thomas, Jillian Durfee and Nena Youngblood.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
CVA’s youngest team, 10u, won second in silver, placing 10th overall out of 14 teams. Pictured are Coach Carrie Heineman, Olivia Bartels, Madison Campbell, Ciani Smith, Daliyah Nunez, Marley Jimmie, Tehya Nunez, Landi Kirton, Joleyne Nunez and Angela Acosta.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
CVA 12u won first place in gold among 16 teams competing! Pictured are: Coach LiAnn Whipple, Madison Ayuso, Ayla Rucks, Truley Osceola, Preslynn Baker, Assistant Mona Baker. Bottom: Summer Gopher, Carlee Osceola, Hannah Williams and Taylor Whipple.
