Tigers look to be powerhouse in lake area soccer

OKEECHOBEE — Now that the football season is coming to an end soccer games are beginning to kick off at all six Lake Okeechobee area high schools.

While the Okeechobee and Clewiston football programs missed out on the playoffs this year, schools like Moore Haven, Glades Day, Pahokee and Glades Central are coming off back-to-back appearances in the playoffs. But when it comes to boys soccer, the roles are reversed. Okeechobee and Clewiston both earned a post season berth in soccer last year while the other schools all found themselves on the outside looking in.

• The Okeechobee Brahmans will be attempting to approve on their 12-5-3 record from 2017. The squad earned a spot in the regional quarterfinals where they lost a thriller to Boynton Beach 3-2 in overtime. The Brahmans lost their season opener to Fort Pierce Central 3-0 on Nov. 16. Next they’ll make the trip to face Martin County in Stuart on Nov. 27 before coming back and playing Dwyer in Okeechobee on Nov. 30. Kickoff for both games is at 7:00 p.m..

• The Clewiston Tigers are coming off a 14-5-1 record in 2017, their best record since 2011 where they made it to the regional semi-finals. In 2017 the Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs in the regional quarter-finals by Cardinal Mooney 4-0. Clewiston lost only two players last year and looked poised to make another playoff run. Sophomore Josue Gonzalez is one of the players returning to the team. Gonzalez set a Clewiston varsity record in 2017 when he scored 41 goals on the season. The Tigers opened up their season with a big 7-0 win over Sebring on Nov. 16 and will now be on the road for two back-to-back games against Lake Placid on Nov. 27 and Gateway Charter on Nov. 28.

• The Moore Haven Terriers were winless in 2017 with a record of 0-14. In fact you have to go back to 2012 to find the Terriers last winning season when they has a record of 6-5-3. Moore Haven opened their season with a 4-2 loss against Marco Island on Nov. 15 and will face First Baptist Academy in Naples on Nov. 27.

• The Pahokee Blue Devils limped to 1-14 record in 2017. The Blue Devils kicked off their 2018 campaign with a 4-0 loss to Palm Beach Central on Nov. 13 and will be facing Benjamin on Nov. 27 in Pahokee.

• The Glades Central Raiders finished 2017 with a 3-6-3 record, which was actually one of the better records in the schools soccer programs history. The Raiders lost their season opener 3-0 to Royal Palm Beach and don’t play again until they face Palm Beach Lakes on Dec. 5.

• The Glades Day Gators finished their 2017 with the programs best record at 7-5-2. The Gators open their season against Lake Worth Christian on Nov. 27 before facing rival Moore Haven on Dec. 4 in Belle Glade.