Tiger wrestlers battle in holiday tournament

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Clewiston Wrestling

From left to right: Hisham Ramadan, Izac Martinez and Wisam Ramadan.

LANTANA — The Clewiston High School wrestling team made a great showing at the 2019 Santaluces Holiday Tournament at Santaluces High School on Dec. 13-14.

Izac Martinez finished in first in his weight class, Wisam Ramadan finished third in his weight class and Hisham Ramadan finished third in his weight class.

Clewiston finished in sixth overall out of 20 teams at the tournament.

The Tiger wrestling program has been steadily improving over the last few seasons. Last year Martinez and Ramadan were both regional qualifiers and combined for 51 wins. For comparison, two years ago they combined for only five wins.

JaBrian Davis won 17 matches as a first-year freshman wrestler and was a regional qualifier, and Juan Luna, Tomas Pacheco and Wisam Ramadan all had double-digit win totals.

Following their success last season, the Tigers held a quarter auction fundraiser with the goal of raising enough money to buy new equipment for the wrestlers. The auction proved to be a success and, ahead of the new season, the team was able to purchase new headgear and install new wall pads in the wrestling room.

To kick off 2020, the team is holding their second Iron Tiger 5k in Clewiston on Jan. 11. There is a $15 entry fee for the event, which functions as a fundraiser for the wrestling team. Over 50 people participated in the inaugural Iron Tiger 5k last year, and Tigers coach Quinn Miller is hoping the expand this year and into the future.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clewiston.

Next on the schedule, the Tiger wrestlers will travel to face LaBelle in a dual on Jan. 16. The Tigers were last in LaBelle back during the Cowboys Preseason Classic on Nov. 23.

Tomas Pacheco and JaBrian Davis were able to come away with a first place finish in their weight class in that preseason classic, and will be looking to have a repeat performance.

The Tigers hit the mats in LaBelle at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.