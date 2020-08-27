Terriers to host Brahmans to open season

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Brahman and Moore Haven Terrier football teams will be back on the field to square off against each other in the second week of September.
The Brahmans and Terriers are scheduled to open their seasons on Sept. 11 as Moore Haven hosts Okeechobee south of the lake in Moore Haven.
Last year the Terriers pulled off a comeback victory over the Brahmans after Okeechobee jumped out to a two-touchdown lead.
Early in the first quarter, Okeechobee freshman Michael Burgarelli caught the Terriers off guard, outrunning Moore Haven defenders for a 74-yard touchdown to put the Brahmans up 7-0. On the next Terrier possession, Okeechobee senior Veyon Washington stripped the ball away from Moore Haven junior running back Nate Crawford. Washington recovered the ball as well, giving the Brahmans possession around midfield.
Later in the second quarter, Okeechobee junior Jayquavious Thomas marched into the end zone to give the Brahmans the two-score lead.
But Moore Haven held on and tied things up before halftime thanks to the efforts of L.J. Sampson, Kelton Hallback and Nate Crawford.
Then the Moore Haven defense shut out the Brahmans in the second half and the Terrier run game started rolling in the fourth quarter, which propelled the scrappy Moore Haven team to a 26-14 victory.
This year COVID-19 has overturned many of the norms people took for granted. The return of high school football will bring back at least some of that sense of normalcy … but maybe not all of it.
Despite the return of high school sports, there’s a good chance the game day experience will be altered this year. Details are still being worked out on how exactly game days will look at high schools around the lake. School districts and athletic directors are figuring out whether fans will be allowed in to watch the game, and if so, how things like social distancing will work in the stands or in the concession line.
But for the players on the field, the goal will remain the same: Win every play, and leave the field with a victory.
Teams have begun finalizing their seasons after the delay in the start of high school sports across the state. Most football teams will now have an eight-game regular season. The only two teams in our area currently with no date to return to play are the biggest, most successful programs around the lake, the Pahokee Blue Devils and Glades Central Raiders.
The Moore Haven Terriers will host the Okeechobee Brahmans at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Moore Haven.