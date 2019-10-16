Terriers get homecoming win over Dragons

MOORE HAVEN — The Moore Haven Terriers capped off their homecoming week with a win over the Lake Placid Dragons on Oct. 11. The Terriers overcame a slow start to secure the 28-7 victory over the Dragons.
Although they’re happy with the win, the Terriers must be wondering what the scoreboard would’ve read if they hadn’t came out so sluggish in the first half.
Bad snaps and unnecessary penalties marred the Terriers through the first two quarters. The first bad snap on offense eventually lead to the Terriers facing a fourth down with a whopping 49 yards to go.
Penalties, especially on offense kept Moore Haven out of the end zone throughout the first half. One sequence in the second quarter saw the Terriers get called for a false start and delay of game back to back.
Still, the Terrier defense was able to keep the game tied 0-0 until the offense could string together a successful drive. Senior Zion Moore was able to put pressure on the Lake Placid quarterback early and often throughout the game.
The Terriers had a chance to go into halftime up 7-0 late in the second half when Moore Haven junior cornerback Sa’daurveyun Hall undercut a Lake Placid pass with a clear line to the endzone.
But the ball sailed through Hall’s hands before he could come down with it.
At halftime A’trelle Thomas and Kiyah Coco were announced as 2019 homecoming king and queen in front of the big home crowd in Moore Haven. Following the ceremony, the Terriers got back to work, and they were able to finally find their groove.
Moore Haven senior quarterback Leonard Sampson Jr. was able to hit fellow senior Ja’evion Carey on a 55-yard pass to open the second half. A few plays later junior Nate Crawford powered through the Dragon defense to set up the Terriers at the Lake Placid 1-yard line. On the very next play Crawford trucked his way into the end zone to put the Terriers up 7-0.
In addition to the big catch and run that kick-started the Moore Haven offense, Carey made some crucial plays defensively for the Terriers.
On the next Lake Placid possession Ja’evion had a great pass breakup on a second down play. He followed that up with a big tackle on third down that forced the Dragons to send out the punting unit.
The ensuing punt ended up being downed at the Moore Haven 1-yard line. That meant the Terriers would have their work cut out for them on their next offensive possession, especially with how aggressive the Dragon defense had been up to that point.
The Terriers and their offensive line made it look easy.
Two big runs by senior Lorenzo Sampson and the Terriers were already at the 20-yard line. A sweep by senior Javon Jones and another tough run by Sampson and Moore Haven was at mid-field.
Next, senior Kelton Hallback came down with a pass at the Lake Placid 10-yard line. And finally, the player who helped move the Terriers out of the shadow of their own end zone, Sampson, punched it in for another Terrier touchdown as the third quarter came to an end.
The Terriers would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a run from sophomore Johnny Crawford III, and an interception return by Javon Jones.
The Dragons finally got on the board with two minutes remaining in the game, but that was well after the Terriers pulled their starters and rotated some younger players onto the field to get some valuable experience.
Next the Terriers will host the 3-5 Frostproof Bulldogs who are coming off back-to-back loses to Discovery and Lakeland Christian.
Moore Haven and Frostproof square off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Moore Haven Middle-High School.
