Teen Anglers reel ’em in at Okee-Tantie

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers had their May tournament out of Okee-Tantie. It was a beautiful day for fishing and the bite this month was not very good, but the kids caught some nice fish. This month was a two-day tournament which included 12 anglers catching a total of 67 bass at a combined weight of 111.03 lbs.
The largest bass caught was 4.10.lbs. and was caught by Ragyn Mohney of our 11-14 age group. Great catch, Ragyn!
Our next tournament will be held on June 29 out of Okee-Tantie. Everyone hope for more beautiful weather!
11-14 age group:
• First place – Brian Holtkamp, 13.92 lbs.;
• Second place – Ragyn Mohney, 12.70 lbs. and Big Fish 4.10 lbs.;
• Third place – Mason Davis, 12.29 lbs.
15-18 age group:
• First place – Kyle Zainitzer, 17.91 lbs.;
• Second place – Jentry Griffin 10.80 lbs. and Big Fish 3.73 lbs.;
• Third place – Raith Sales 5.93 lbs.
Every month we have boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to our youth anglers, therefore we’d like to extend our thanks to the following: Buster McMillan, Jim Newell, Herman Parker, George McMillan, Terry Seabolt and Billy Ellerbee.
