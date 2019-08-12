Teen Anglers reeled ’em in at Okee-Tantie

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held its July tournament out of Okee-Tantie. This month’s tournament included 14 anglers catching a total of 23 bass at a combined weight of 40.97 lbs. The catch was much better than last month’s.
The largest bass caught was 4.06 lbs. and was caught by Alex Figueroa of the 15-19 age group. Great catch, Alex!
The next tournament will be held on Aug. 31, out of Okee-Tantie with a weigh-in at 1 p.m. Let’s all hope for some better weather and a better bite!
Every month there are boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore thanks should be extended to the following: Buster McMillan, Jim Newell, Herman Parker, John Sales, Brian Casey, Terry Seabolt and Billy Ellerbee. And special thanks to the Mellette family for providing the after-tournament refreshments!
11-14 age group:
• First place — Ragyn Mohney, 5.42 lbs.;
• Second place — Tanner Seabolt, 4.74 lbs.;
• Third place — Mason Davis, 3.36 lbs.;
• Fourth place — Corbyn Lewis, 3.42 lbs. and Big Fish 2.23 lbs.;
• Fifth place — Cayden Durrance, 1.62 lbs;
• Sixth place — Colton McPeak, 1.48 lbs;
• Seventh place — Lane Davis, 1.35 lbs;
• Eighth place — Tyler Alexander, .95 lbs.
15-18 age group:
• First place — Alex Figueroa, 8.61 lbs. and Big Fish 4.06 lbs.;
• Second place — Tyler Scott, 5.55 lbs.;
• Third place — Raith Sales, 4.18 lbs.