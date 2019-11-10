Teen anglers reel them in once again!

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held the two-day October Classic Tournament out of Okee-Tantie on Oct. 26 and 27. This month’s tournament included 13 anglers catching a total of 42 bass at a combined weight of 73.33 lbs.
The largest bass caught was 5.36 lbs. and was caught by Alex Figueroa of the 15-to-19 age group. Awesome catch, Alex!
This concludes the tournaments for 2019. The 2020 tournament year will begin on Jan. 25.
11-to-14 age group
• First place — Korbyn Lewis, 12.10 lbs.;
• Second place — Ragyn Mohney, 11.69 lbs. and Big Fish 5.10 lbs.;
• Third place — Rafe Sexton, 6.68 lbs.;
• Fourth place — Tanner Seabolt, 5.34 lbs.;
• Fifth place — Tyler Alexander, 5.04 lbs.;
• Sixth place — Lane Davis, 3.55 lbs.;
• Seventh place — Brian Holtkamp, 2.44 lbs.;
• Eighth place — Matthew May, 1.24 lbs.
15-to-19 age group:
• First place — Tyler Scott, 13.17 lbs.;
• Second place — Alex Figueroa, 7.36 lbs. and Big Fish 5.36 lbs.;
• Third place — Raith Sales, 4.72 lbs.
Every month boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore a “Thank you” is extended to the following: Herman Parker, Terry Seabolt, Buster McMillan, Billy Ellerbee, Norris Newhouse and Jim Newell.
Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020 season, which will begin the last week of January. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 that loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out.