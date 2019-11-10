Teen anglers reel them in once again!

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held the two-day October Classic Tournament out of Okee-Tantie on Oct. 26 and 27. This month’s tournament included 13 anglers catching a total of 42 bass at a combined weight of 73.33 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Korbyn Lewis placed first in the 11-to-14 age group with 12.10 lbs.

The largest bass caught was 5.36 lbs. and was caught by Alex Figueroa of the 15-to-19 age group. Awesome catch, Alex!

Ragyn Mohney placed second in the 11-to-14 age group with 11.69 lbs.

This concludes the tournaments for 2019. The 2020 tournament year will begin on Jan. 25.

11-to-14 age group

• First place — Korbyn Lewis, 12.10 lbs.;

• Second place — Ragyn Mohney, 11.69 lbs. and Big Fish 5.10 lbs.;

• Third place — Rafe Sexton, 6.68 lbs.;

• Fourth place — Tanner Seabolt, 5.34 lbs.;

• Fifth place — Tyler Alexander, 5.04 lbs.;

• Sixth place — Lane Davis, 3.55 lbs.;

• Seventh place — Brian Holtkamp, 2.44 lbs.;

• Eighth place — Matthew May, 1.24 lbs.

Rafe Sexton placed third in the 11-to-14 age group with 6.68 lbs.

15-to-19 age group:

• First place — Tyler Scott, 13.17 lbs.;

• Second place — Alex Figueroa, 7.36 lbs. and Big Fish 5.36 lbs.;

• Third place — Raith Sales, 4.72 lbs.

Tyler Scott placed first in the 15-to-19 age group with 13.17 lbs.

Every month boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore a “Thank you” is extended to the following: Herman Parker, Terry Seabolt, Buster McMillan, Billy Ellerbee, Norris Newhouse and Jim Newell.

Alex Figueroa placed second in the 15-to-19 age group with 7.36 lbs. and Big Fish 5.36 lbs.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020 season, which will begin the last week of January. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 that loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out.