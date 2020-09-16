Team’s lateness to the field was not a protest

CLEWISTON — The much-anticipated battle between the LaBelle Cowboys and Clewiston Tigers went down on the evening of Sept. 11. The Tigers won with a final score of 53-0.
“It feels great! We only had about three weeks of practice, but we had about seven weeks of conditioning and our guys were ready to get out there and play some football tonight. And we had some great weather. Our guys did a great job!” said CHS Athletics Director and head coach Pete Walker.
After the game, a few people turned to social media to voice their complaints about a possible protest, by the Clewiston Tigers. The concern was that they were not standing on the field during the national anthem.
However, the players, their parents, and coaches responded together that the Tigers historically haven’t made it on to the field for the anthem, and this game night was no different. With the coaches making sure players are taped up, leading their athletes in prayer before going onto the field, and the announcement coming a bit early — this was no protest, it was simply a matter of safety and timing.
CHS Varsity Tiger Football season passes are $40, which will cover six home games. These passes will help you expedite your entrance and avoid close contact, and can be purchased in the main office from Donna Smith.
Note: Season passes are NOT for reserved seating. JV games are not included.