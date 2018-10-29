Swim team to compete in regional championships

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Swim team will send 14 swimmers to the Regional Championships on Nov. 3 in Ft. Myers being held at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Making the trip to Fort Myers will be three of the girls relay teams, two of the boys relays as well as two girls who qualified for individual events.

The girl’s 200-yard medley relay team that will be competing is comprised of OHS junior Jillian Kennedy swimming backstroke, senior Sydney Hendrix swimming breaststroke, junior Alex Boon swimming butterfly and sophomore Gracie Gamiotea swimming freestyle.

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team is sophomore Jolene Sutton, senior Ivie Holmes, Jillian Kennedy and Gracie Gamiotea. And finally on the girls side the 400-yard freestyle relay team will include Alex Boon, Ivie Holmes, Gracie Gamiotea and Jolene Sutton.

It won’t be a new experience for the majority of the girls as many of them had also made the trip to the regional championship last year as well.

On the boys side the 200-yard medley relay team will be senior Jacob Myers, sophomore Gabriel Bowen, senior Rece Smith and senior Chance Deen. And the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team will be sophomore Travis McKenna, senior Chris D’Agostina, sophomore Kase Myers and Jacob Myers.

This will be Smith’s and D’Agostina’s first time making the trip to the regional championship.

In the individual events Okeechobee will have Jolene Sutton in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and junior Amy Trent will be swimming in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The qualifications for the regional championship come on the heels of Okeechobee’s last swim meet of the regular season on Oct. 16 against the Sebring Blue Streaks. The girls team lost 149-230 and boys team lost 138-250. But Sebring had a huge point advantage of Okeechobee from the start due to the fact that included in the final scores were points for diving. Due to Okeechobee not having a pool equipped for diving the OHS swim team does not compete in this section of the meet, meaning all of those points are given to Sebring uncontested.

Still, in the 200-yard medley relay the boys A squad featuring Travis McKenna, Chris D’Agostina, Kase Myers and Jacob Myers placed second with a time of 1:47.25. And in the 400-yard freestyle relay the girls A squad which featured Alex Boon, Ivie Holmes, Gracie Gamiotea and Jolene Sutton placed first with a time of 4:55.49. The same boys A squad placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay event with a time 4:04.25.

Okeechobee placed well in the individual events as well. In the 200-yard freestyle Ivie Holmes placed second with a time of 2:44.79. In the 200-yard individual medley Jolene Sutton placed second with a time of 3:00.57. In the 50-yard freestyle Gracie Gamiotea placed first with a time of 31.35. Sutton also placed first in the 100-yard freestyle and Alex Boon placed first as well in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the boys 50-yard freestyle Travis McKenna placed first with a time of 25.91 followed by Jacob Myers in second with a time of 26.04.

Overall the final scores of the meet would’ve looked much more competitive if both teams were competing on just swimming alone.

Now the OHS swim team will continue to practice in anticipation of their Nov. 3 trip to the regional championship.