Swim Team moves season to spring OKEECHOBEE — The 2020 Okeechobee High School Swim Team’s season has been moved to the spring. The team will continue conditioning as long as possible, on Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., until the pool closes or gets too cold to swim in.

