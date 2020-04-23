Spring sports officially canceled by FHSAA

GAINESVILLE– The Florid High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) finally made the announcement that many suspected was coming– 2019-20 spring sports across the state are now canceled.

On April 20, two days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that schools would remain closed for the 2019-20 academic year, the FHSAA broke the bad news about spring sports.

“It is with heavy hearts that the FHSAA has decided to cancel all FHSAA affiliated events, inclusive of the state series and all championship events, for spring sports,” said the FHSAA in a press release. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the COVID-19, we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and or high school careers end so abruptly.”

Baseball, softball, flag football, tennis teams, track and spring football at high schools all around the lake will now miss out on their 2019-20 season.

No additional eligibility will be granted by the FHSAA for spring sport athletes.



Elsewhere in the country, other high school athletic associations have left the possibility of continuing spring sports into the summer open. On April 17 the Missouri State High School Activities Association voted to allow seniors to be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, which allows them to represent their high schools in summertime interscholastic competition.

For now it appears that door is closed for Florida high school seniors.

“Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports,” continued FHSAA’s statement. “We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association.”

“To all our senior student-athletes,” concluded the FHSAA, “we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”