Special magistrate rules on code violations

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County code enforcement special magistrate hearing was held Oct. 15 in the Health Department Auditorium.

New business

• The 2431 S.E. 23rd Terrace property owned by the Edward McConnell Family Trust and Shannon Scribner, was found to be in violation of county code. The owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance including repair of roof and skirting, with all applicable permits, fees and inspections by Dec. 12.

• The 1531 N.E. 14th St. property owned by Freddie Porter and Jeanie Porter was found in violation of county code. The property owners were ordered to remove junk, trash, debris and household goods and mow and trim all overgrown grass and weeds by Dec. 12.

• Unit 59 at 7950 State Road W., owned by Ronnie N Smith and Donna C. Smith, was found in violation of county code. The owners were ordered to remove the unpermitted structure or obtain permits including all fees and inspections by Dec. 12.

• The case in regard to the 7595 N.W. 81st Court property owned by Jaydee F Wolf and Jessique Wolf was dismissed because the respondent had satisfactorily corrected the violations prior to the hearing.

Old business

• The case involving the 1112 N.E. 15th Ave. property owned by Charlie Henderson and Eva V. Henderson was dismissed. The property owners corrected the violations prior to the hearing.

• The 808 N.E. 15th Ave. property owned by Annette Sheppard was found in violation of county code. The property owner was ordered to repair the roof, with all fees, permits and inspections by Dec. 12.

• The 27555 N.W. 208th St. property owned by Corona Holdings was found in violation of code. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into full compliance, including inspections and certificates of occupancy by Dec. 12.

• The case involving the 1694 N.W. Sixth St. property owned by Fred and Sheila A Votino was dismissed. The violations were corrected before the hearing.

• The case involving the property at 11555 Highway 441 S.E. Unit 2, owned by Brown Shoe Management Group Inc., was tabled until Dec. 17.

• Property at 7930 S.E. 57th Drive owned by Shirley A. Upthegrove was found to be in violation of county code. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance by Dec. 12.

• Property at 8857 S.E. 67th Way owned by Donald Howard Trent Monique Alise Trent was found to be in violation. The property owners were ordered to obtain permits as required, with all applicable fees and inspections on both unpermitted structures by Dec. 12.

• Property at 3140 S.E. 23rd St. owned by James R Conroy was found to be in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to bring property into compliance by completing demolition and removing all debris by Dec. 12.

• The case involving the property at 2815 S.E. 20th Court owned by Carroll Thomas Sr. Patricia Thomas and Carroll Thomas Jr. was tabled until Dec. 17.

• The 3290 N.W. 6th St. property owned by Ana Lilia Gomez was found to be in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to remove the unlicensed, derelict vehicles and disabled vehicles and remove two sheds by Dec. 12.

• The 3964 N.W. 4th St. property owned by Christopher Aguilar was found to be in violation of code. The property owners were ordered to bring the property into compliance including removal of junk, trash and debris, to close the business by Dec. 12.

• The 3966 N.W. 4th St. property owned by Juan Aguilar was found in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to bring the property into compliance including removal of old junk, trash, debris,etc. and to close the business by Dec. 12.

• The 1037 N.E. 30th Ave. property owned by Mark C Kramer was found in violation of code. The property owner was ordered to remove any remaining junk, trash, debris and complete construction of shed, if a permit can be obtained, and if not, to remove the shed by Dec. 12.

• The case involving the 21662 N.W. 260th St. property owned by William and Crystal Griffin was tabled until Dec. 17.

