Softball around the lake this week

With basketball and soccer winding down, the spring sports are starting to kick off their seasons at schools all around Lake Okeechobee.

• Clewiston Lady Tigers: The Clewiston Lady Tigers got their first win of the season when they defeated Avon Park 6-2. Freshman Hillary Martin led the team in hits with three, followed by junior Macy Chancey and freshmen Samantha Morales and Ryland Polhill, who all had two. Polhill pitched for seven innings, striking out 14. Next they host the Glades Central Lady Raiders in Clewiston at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• Glades Central Lady Raiders: The Glades Central Lady Raiders will be attempting to bounce back from a 4-9 season last year. When they travel to face Clewiston they’ll have to shake off any thought of how last year’s game went. Last season the Lady Tigers clobbered the Lady Raiders 22-7 at Glades Central. The Lady Raiders will attempt to return the favor at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• Moore Haven Lady Terriers: The Moore Haven Lady Terriers opened their season with a 4-0 win over Clewiston on Feb. 10. Last season Moore Haven went 11-9 and advanced to the regional final where they lost to the eventual state champions Admiral Farragut. Next they host Southwest Florida Christian at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Moore Haven.

• Glades Day Lady Gators: The Glades Day Lady Gators won their third consecutive district championship last season and look ready to make another run this year. They’ll be on the road next to take on John Carroll Catholic at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• Pahokee Lady Blue Devils: The Pahokee Lady Blue Devils softball program continued to struggle last year, going 0-7. They’ll open the season on the road against Royal Palm Beach at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

• Okeechobee Lady Brahmans: The Okeechobee Lady Brahmans were one game away from the state semifinal last year when they fell 3-0 to Doral Academy. After winning the district championship Okeechobee pulled off two dramatic extra-inning wins against Olympic Heights and Dwyer that made them one of the final eight teams left standing in the region. The Lady Brahmans will next be on the road to face St. Cloud at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.