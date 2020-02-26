Softball around the lake

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee junior Faith Vest had one hit and one RBI against Lincoln Park Academy.

• Okeechobee Lady Brahmans

The Okeechobee Lady Brahmans opened their season with a 15-13 win over Lincoln Park Academy on Feb. 18 that went to extra innings. Okeechobee had a four-run lead headed into the bottom of the seventh, but Lincoln Park was able to tie things up. The Lady Brahmans were able to bring in two runs in the top of the eighth and shut out Lincoln Park to secure the win. Okeechobee fell to St. Cloud 13-5 on Feb. 20 to drop their record to 1-1. They’ll take the field again when they travel to face Vero Beach at 7 p.m. on March 4.

• Clewiston Lady Tigers

The Clewiston Lady Tigers are off to a 2-0 start after beating Avon Park and Glades Central to open their season. The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-run lead in the first inning against Glades Central. The game would go on to be called in the third inning after Clewiston went up 16-1. Next the Lady Tigers are preparing to host the 2-0 Cardinal Newman Lady Crusaders at 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• Moore Haven Lady Terriers

The Moore Haven Lady Terriers are 1-1 after defeating Southwest Florida Christian and falling to Seacrest Country Day. Against Southwest Florida Christian, Moore Haven senior Rayne Schmidt led the Lady Terriers with two hits and two RBIs. Moore Haven would go on to win that game 17-2. Next the Lady Terriers will have a short drive to face the 2-0 Clewiston Lady Tigers at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28.

• Glades Central Lady Raiders

The Glades Central Lady Raiders are 0-2 after two big losses to Clewiston and Glades Day. They’ll face a familiar foe on Feb. 26 when they travel to play Pahokee. The Lady Raiders won last year’s match-up against the Lady Blue Devils in blowout fashion 18-0. Glades Central and Pahokee faceoff at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• Glades Day Lady Gators

The Glades Day Lady Gators have won three back-to-back games to open their season. The Lady Gators had huge, double-digit wins over Glades Central, John Carroll and Pahokee. But they’ll face their toughest test of the season yet when they travel to face the LaBelle Lady Cowboys at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

• Pahokee Lady Blue Devils

The Pahokee Lady Blue Devils are off to an 0-2 start after falling to Glades Day and Royal Palm Beach. They’ll face the Glades Central Lady Raiders on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.