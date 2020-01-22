Soccer around the Lake this week

• Glades Central Raiders: The Glades Central Raiders record of 4-4-2 is their best since 2010. The Raiders opened the season with four back-to-back wins over Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Royal Palm Beach, Inlet Grove and Glades Day. Their biggest win of the season came over Glades Day, when the Raiders rode a big second half performance to go 6-1 on the Gators. Next the Raiders host Seminole Ridge on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. The teams tied when they last faced each other on Jan. 13.

• Pahokee Blue Devils: The Pahokee Blue Devils have bounced back after going winless last year. The Blue Devils have a 4-3-2 record this season. Junior Jose Sanchez currently leads the team in scoring with nine goals and six assists so far. Next up the Blue Devils host the Moore Haven Terriers who they defeated earlier this season 4-1 on Dec. 9. Moore Haven and Pahokee hit the field at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22.

• Moore Haven Terriers: The Moore Haven Terriers have taken a step back this season, falling to 0-9. Still, they’ve been competitive in games throughout the year. The Terriers nearly pulled off the comeback against Imagine School at North Port on Dec. 17, before falling 4-3. Freshman Hector Secundino leads the Terriers in scoring with eight goals. They’ll take on Pahokee at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22.

• Clewiston Tigers: The Clewiston Tigers continue to be one of the best teams around the lake and currently sit with a 7-3-3 record. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back appearances in the playoffs in recent years. They’ll close out the regular season against two lake-area teams, Glades Day and Moore Haven. The Tigers host the Gators at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.

• Glades Day Gators: The Glades Day Gators opened their season with a 6-4 win over Moore Haven, but haven’t been able add another win to their record since. The Gators have a 1-6 record and will travel to take on the powerhouse Clewiston Tigers on Jan. 22.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee junior Javier Mungaray runs down field during the Brahmans’ game against Martin County on Jan. 16.

• Okeechobee Brahmans: The Okeechobee Brahmans got a senior night win against Martin County on Jan. 16 to increase their record to 2-10-3. The Brahmans are going through a rebuild this season but some the young players on the team have shown promise as the team heads into next year. Okeechobee closes out its regular season on the road against Osceola on Jan. 24.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.