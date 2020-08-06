Results of the Big O Teen Anglers’ sixth tournament

By Danielle R. DeWitt

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their sixth tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on July 25. This month’s tournament included nine anglers catching a total of 13 bass at a combined weight of 25.64 pounds.

The largest bass caught was 6.43 pounds by Matthew May.

This month’s standings were as follows:

• First place was Lane Davis with 7.45 pounds.

• Second place was Mason Davis with 7 pounds and the Big Fish at 3.17 pounds.

• Third place was Tanner Seabolt with 6.20 pounds.

Every month the teen anglers have boat captains who volunteer their Saturday morning to our youth anglers. Thanks go to Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Tim Carter, Buster McMillan and Raul.

The Big O Teen Anglers will be accepting applications for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle DeWitt at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com.

The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, (6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.) gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with a teen angler.