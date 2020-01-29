Put the Pedal to the Metal: Mod Lite Sugar Bowl planned

HENDRY COUNTY – The Hendry County Motorsports Park, the southern-most dirt track in the U.S., is ready to kick-off the 2020 race season. Track sponsors, organizers, and racers just finished up at their 2019 Awards Banquet, but without skipping a beat- they’ve already gotten busy with preparations for the Inaugural Mod Lite Sugar Bowl. The big race is scheduled to start Feb. 6, 2020.

“This is going to be the largest event ever held at Hendry County Motorsports Park!” track owner and race organizer, Ken Kinney posted on Facebook.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Aspiring racer Madison Kinney is getting ready to drive in her first race.

The payout and format for the Mod Lite Sugar Bowl, Feb. 6- 8, at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, will start as follows: Thursday night practice, Friday night qualifying, explained Kinney, “We will then run 5 to 6 heat race features at $300 to win each with a full payout. A certain amount of cars will be locked in from these races. On Saturday, we will run multiple B mains to lock in the rest of the field, with a last chance race to determine the last car locked in, called the Sugar Dash.”

Kinney has been announcing racers from all over the country, as they pre-register for the Sugar Bowl. The impressive list or drivers who have already signed up includes: 2019 Mod Lite Points Champion car #97 Austin Martin; Car #56 Larry Hubbard, Jr.; Car #10 Aubrey Taylor of Huffman, Texas; Car #12 Corey Babbitt of Huffman, Texas; Car #8 Bill Leonard from Naples; Car #12 Fred Wilson of Naples; Car #27 Russell Campbell of Naples; Car #1 Morghan Johnson of Fayetteville, N.C.L Car #77 Larry Hubbard, III from Naples; Car #11h Darrick Hubbard Jr from Belleville, Ohio; Car #11d Darrick W. Hubbard of Fredericktown, Ohio; Car #83 John Wolf of Ellenton, among others.

“Right now we are looking for Friday night sponsors for the heat race feature payouts, as well as a halfway sponsor, hard luck sponsor, fast time sponsor and other meaningful opportunities to sponsor the event. We are putting on this race as a ‘thank you’ for what the mod lites have added in! They are now becoming part of our speedway family,” Kinney wrote on his website. “Central Mobile Homes, Tire zone of Okeechobee, Campany Roofing, Central Sheds and Trailers, and General Elevator Solutions will again step up in 2020 to be Title Sponsors for 5 of the classes. We still need a Title Sponsor for the Mini Stocks, Gladiators, and 4.6 Fords.”

Kinney’s own daughter, Madison, who turns 15 on Friday, Jan. 31, is getting ready for the 2020 Points Battle in the 4.6 Ford Division. “I’ll be racing my first race!” Madison posted on Facebook, “It’s happening, you guys!” The Sugar Bowl will have heats and features for the 4.6 Fords, as well.

Prior to Thursday, there will be an additional open practice, to all classes, held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 6 to 10 p.m. Watching the action from the grandstands is free.

Kinney urges racers to register for this exciting chance “to get out there on that track and show ’em what-U-got!” He pointed out that it is an awesome opportunity to race against some of the best. For more information visit the Hendry County Motorsports Park website at www.hendryracing.com. The park is located at 9985 US-27, Clewiston, Fla. 33440.