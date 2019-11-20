Playoff football around the Lake

One lake area team went down and two are left standing following last week’s playoff action as the march to the state championship continues.
• Pahokee Blue Devils
The Pahokee Blue Devils continued riding their late-season hot streak, beating Hawthorne 28-14 and advancing to the regional final. Up next they’ll host the fifth seeded Chiefland Indians at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• Clewiston Tigers
The Clewiston Tigers’ run in the playoffs ended last week with a 35-0 loss to Lakewood in St. Petersburg on Nov. 15. Lakewood was ranked as one the top teams in the state, and was always going to be a tough out for the Tigers. Still, the young Tigers squad put together an impressive stretch of games late in their season to make the playoffs and look primed to make some noise during the 2020 season.
• Moore Haven Terriers
The Moore Haven Terriers advanced to the regional final for the first time in two years with their 32-13 win over Westminster Academy on Nov. 15. Unlike in their previous two playoff runs, the Terriers are road warriors in 2019 and will be on the road again to take on the top-seeded Champagnat Catholic Lions at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.