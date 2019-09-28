Pictures from Okeechobee vs Sebastian River
These pictures were taken during Okeechobee’s game against the Sebastian River Sharks on Sept. 27. Okeechobee fell to Sebastian River 25-0. Next up, the Brahmans will play their homecoming game on Oct. 4 against Seminole Ridge.
All pictures taken by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.
