Pictures from Glades Day vs King’s Academy

The Glades Day Gators fell short in their season opener against the King’s Academy Lions on Sept. 18, losing 41-20.

The Gators were trailing by only a point, 13-12, at halftime. But after the Lions switched to their hurry up offense the Glades Day squad struggled to keep up.



Late in the fourth quarter Glades Day senior Dante Marquez made a spectacular catch after a Lions defender attempted to bat down a pass. Marquez kept his eye on the ball and scooped up the pass before it hit the ground, breaking free for a long touchdown to bring the score to 34-20.



But on their next offensive possession the Tigers scored another touchdown and stuck a dagger in Glades Day’s hopes of a come back.