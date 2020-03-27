Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation facilities closed

Mar 27th, 2020 · by · Comments:

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On March 25, at 4 p.m., all Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department facilities closed to the public until further notice. This includes all county-operated regional parks and golf courses that were previously open.

County-operated Ccampgrounds will remain open to current reservations and will not accept new reservations until further notice.

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 in their area and will communicate any changes in the availability of the parks, facilities and services as they are made.

Please visit their website atpbcparks.com often for updates on the status of your Palm Beach County parks.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie