Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation facilities closed

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On March 25, at 4 p.m., all Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department facilities closed to the public until further notice. This includes all county-operated regional parks and golf courses that were previously open.

County-operated Ccampgrounds will remain open to current reservations and will not accept new reservations until further notice.

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 in their area and will communicate any changes in the availability of the parks, facilities and services as they are made.

Please visit their website atpbcparks.com often for updates on the status of your Palm Beach County parks.