Palm Beach County closes boat ramps to recreational users

WEST PALM BEACH — Effective immediately, all boat ramps and marinas will be closed to all recreational boating activities to include boat launching, in/out storage activities, and boat rentals in Palm Beach County until further notice.

Licensed commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets, commercial marine operations, and support services are permitted to operate.

This order is necessary in response to people gathering in large groups on the sandbars, Intracoastal lands and waterways without observing social distancing to prevent community spread of COVID-19. Marina supply, fueling and service activities necessary to support commercial fishing and commercial marine operations may continue to operate.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the closures and monitoring waterways.

Closures are being ordered in Palm Beach County and counties to the south to prevent large group gatherings and to protect the health of residents during this emergency. Current guidelines call for gatherings to be limited to groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing of six feet apart. These actions are necessary to slow the community spread of COVID-19.