Pahokee wins wild Muck Bowl over Glades Central

BELLE GLADE — The Pahokee Blue Devils and Glades Central Raiders delivered another thrilling chapter in the long history of the Muck Bowl on Nov. 2 at Glades Central High School.
Pahokee pulled off the comeback in the final seconds of the game to secure the 21-17 victory over Glades Central.
The win also means the Blue Devils will continue playing into the postseason. They now have the number two seed in their region and will get a bye this week.
“The victory against Glades Central was very gratifying to me,” said Pahokee coach D.J. Boldin. “I think it puts a huge first stamp on my coaching tenure at Pahokee High School. Despite all the adversity we have faced this season, it was really good to see my kids continue to fight week in and week out. We are finally starting to get the outcome of games that we deserve. Muck Bowl was just a battle, a clash of two giants and I’m glad that we came out of it victorious.”
The Raiders struck first in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Glades Central sophomore Zomarion Harper to go up 7-0.
Pahokee would respond with a touchdown of their own, but the Raiders blocked the extra point to preserve their lead of 7-6.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the second half, and after a two-point conversion by the Blue Devils the game was tied 14-14.
The Raiders regained the lead late in the fourth quarter with a clutch, 30-yard field goal from Glades Central junior Jose Garcia.
But the Blue Devils pulled off one of their best offensive drives of the season as the game neared the final whistle.
Pahokee senior Jermaine Roberson lead the Blue Devils down the field and was a key part in two plays that helped his team win the game. Facing a fourth down, Roberson bought enough time in the pocket to find Pahokee senior Johnny Jones for a 40-yard pass completion. A few plays later, on the 2-yard line, Roberson connected with Jones again on a short touchdown pass to put the Blue Devils up 21-17 with less than a minute remaining on the clock.
Glades Central’s offense came out in desperation mode in an attempt to respond, but their Hail Mary attempt was intercepted by Roberson to seal the game and deliver the 2019 Muck Bowl to Pahokee.
Following the win the Blue Devils will now get to rest and heal up during the bye week. Following the bye, the Blue Devils will either be facing Hawthorne or Wildwood.
“The best thing that could have happened for us was this bye week,” explained Boldin. “It is extremely hard to get kids up to play hard for another game after a game like the Muck Bowl because of all of the emotion, passion and energy they put into that game. Kids are depleted and this bye week will give us a chance to refocus and get our juices back. My kids understand that Muck Bowl was just a battle and now with us being in the playoffs, we are preparing for war.”
