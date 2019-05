Pahokee High School track students win gold

JACKSONVILLE — The Pahokee High School track team competed in the Florida High School State Championship Track and Field Meet on May 3 and 4. Very few gold medals were awarded to Palm Beach County Students but four young men from PHS managed to bring home a gold. The girls placed fourth in the 4x400m relay. The boys placed first in the 4x400m relay and third in the 4x100m relay.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured above from left to right are: Anquan Everett (gold medal winner), Kenneth Bowles (gold medal winner), Malichi Bent (gold medal winner), Lavonski William, Laquandra Moore, Tevaris Powell, Ulicia Grantlin, Layla Perez, Jada Dean, Clyana Ward, Don’kerria McDermott, Breyanna Banks and Robert Nero (gold medal winner), and John Ford.

The fourth place winning girls are Ulicia Grantlin, Laquandra Moore, Layla Perez and Clyana Ward.

The first place winning boys are Kenneth Bowles, Malichi Bent, Anquan Everett and Robert Nero.