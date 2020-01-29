Pahokee has track & field program for ages 5-14

PAHOKEE — The City of Pahokee Parks and Recreation Department is currently registering kids for its Youth Soccer and Youth Track and Field program.



You can register now, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, 360 E. Main St., or at City Hall, 207 Begonia Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is for youths ages five to 14. Cost is $125.

Practice will begin Feb. 3.