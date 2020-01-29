Pahokee has track & field program for ages 5-14
PAHOKEE — The City of Pahokee Parks and Recreation Department is currently registering kids for its Youth Soccer and Youth Track and Field program.
You can register now, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, 360 E. Main St., or at City Hall, 207 Begonia Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is for youths ages five to 14. Cost is $125.
Practice will begin Feb. 3.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.