Pahokee girls basketball wins back-to-back games

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Lady Blue Devils

The 2019 Lady Blue Devils varsity basketball team is looking forward to another chance at competing in the district tournament.

PAHOKEE — The Pahokee Lady Blue Devils varsity girls basketball team was able to stack back-to-back wins against Wellington and Forest Hill ahead of the Christmas break.

The Lady Blue Devils took down Wellington 44-32 on Dec. 16 and defeated Forest Hill 47-25 on Dec. 16.

Pahokee senior Jordyn Walkes led the Lady Blue Devils in scoring against Wellington with 13, followed by junior Laquandra Moore with 12. Sophomore Charliyah Vickers scored eight points against Wellington.

The Lady Blue Devils dominated in their game against Forest Hill thanks in part to a great defensive effort. In the first quarter alone, Pahokee held Forest Hill to only three points while putting 10 on the board of their own. For Forest Hill, it was only downhill from there.

Moore led the team in steals with four followed by Vickers and senior Sha’kira Humphrey, who both had three. Walkes led the team in rebounds with 12, with Moore and junior Taikiandria Boldin both not far behind with eight each.

Offensively, Walkes and Vickers led the way for the Lady Blue Devils, each scoring 16 points on the Forest Hill defense.

The wins improve Pahokee’s record to 4-5 as they reach the halfway mark of the season.

Pahokee’s last game before the break came against longtime rival Glades Central. The Lady Blue Devils lost a close one against the Lady Raiders, 50-41.

The two teams will meet once again near the end of the season on Jan. 31, this time in Pahokee.

Pahokee is hoping to make a run into the playoffs this year. Last season, the Lady Blue Devils were knocked out of the district semifinals by the Wildwood Lady Wildcats. That same Wildwood team would go on to make an appearance in the state playoffs.

Next on the schedule as Pahokee continues to make the push toward the playoffs is a district match on the road against the Westwood Lady Panthers.

Westwood has faced a tough schedule this year and currently has a 1-9 record.

Pahokee travels to face Westwood on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.