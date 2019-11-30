Pahokee Blue Devils lose heartbreaker to Madison County 37-36

MADISON– The Pahokee Blue Devils fell just short of the Madison County Cowboys in the state semi-final on Nov. 29, losing 37-36.

The loss ends the Blue Devils season.

Pahokee senior Corey Polk had four rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 28-17 lead by the third quarter and looked to be on the verge of pulling off the upset. But a big second half performance from Madison County running back Derrion Staten and a ferocious Cowboys’ pass rush was enough to defeat the Blue Devils and send Madison County to their third state championship game in three years.

